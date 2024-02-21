Steve Bruce eyeing managerial return with South Korea and Saudi Pro League jobs on his radar



Former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce is reportedly eager to get back to management and is eyeing a top job overseas.

Bruce has been out of coaching role since he was sacked by West Bromwich Albion in October 2022.

The United legend was relieved of his duties following a dismal run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches.

He left the Hawthorns after just eight months in charge and after a goalless draw against Luton Town, who received Premier League promotion and came up against the Red Devils last Sunday.

According to The Mirror, Bruce took a break to re-assess and rest up but he is now ready to get back into the dugout.

It’s understood that he is willing to take over as the boss of South Korea.

The nation’s football chiefs recently sacked Jurgen Klinsmann after they failed to win the Asian Cup and Bruce has been discussed as a potential option to fill the now-vacant position.

The Mirror adds that the “refreshed and eager” 63-year-old is also in contention to complete a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Since last summer, Saudi clubs have been on an aggressive charm offensive to lure some of the best players and coaches to the Gulf state.

Landing Bruce, who has extensive experience from his various management roles in England would be an extension of this campaign.

A source close to the ex-United man told the newspaper, “Steve is aware of the interest from South Korea and it’s a position that definitely appeals to him.”

“He is high on the list of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia as well so he is assessing his options and will be having conversations over the coming weeks.”

“Steve is keen to get back into management and sees managing overseas as a good next step in his career.”

2023 represented the first calendar year since the late 1990s in which Bruce – who has been at the helm of 12 different clubs – was not working.

