Thomas Tuchel wants the Manchester United manager’s job



Manchester United secured their fourth Premier League win on the trot at the weekend but it was far from convincing.

The team continues to concede control of a game after taking the lead with manager Erik ten Hag’s style looking unsustainable in the long run.

Recruitment under him has also come under the scanner and there are plenty of major behind-the-scene changes afoot at the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that decisions with regards to the structure will be taken keeping the club’s future in mind and it is imperative that the club finish in the Champions League places, for the manager’s sake.

EtH’s future

He knows better than anyone that results need to keep improving while the performances start mirroring what the new regime wants.

There have been murmurs of INEOS eventually bringing in their own manager if things don’t work out with names of Julen Lopetegui, Graham Potter, Roberto de Zerbi and Francesco Farioli doing the rounds.

Another manager keen on the United job is Thomas Tuchel and it was recently announced that the German would leave bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Journalist Christian Falk has now stated that the former Chelsea coach wants to manage United and is open to new adventure in the Premier League next season.

Tuchel’s wish

“Thomas Tuchel wants to return to Premier League. Manchester United is the Club he always was interested in.

“After parting ways with Bayern in the summer, he is now to take on a new challenge,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Tuchel has won the Champions League with Chelsea but his time back in Germany has been far from smooth and despite winning the Bundesliga last term, his team have struggled in the current campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach might not be the best fit for the long haul and it will be interesting to see whether there is a managerial change at the club come the end of the season.