“A Van Nistelrooy type of finisher”: Cesc Fabregas tells Man United how to fully unleash Rasmus Hojlund



Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has advised Manchester United to ensure Rasmus Hojlund has a constant supply of crosses in order to realise his full potential.

Hojlund is currently enjoying an extremely rich vein of form.

He needed 14 Premier League appearances to break his duck in England’s top-flight. However, the talisman has been unable to stop scoring goals since Boxing Day when United overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

After his brace against Luton Town last weekend, Hojlund became the youngest-ever player to find the back of the net in six consecutive Premier League matches.

In total, he has 13 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

There are still many games left for Hojlund to add to his tally and make his maiden campaign at Old Trafford one to remember.

Fabregas spoke on the Planet Premier League podcast and hailed the Dane.

The Spaniard also revealed a way for United to get more out of him. Fabregas said, “He attacks the box really well. He’s very smart.

“He’s a kind of a Van Nistelrooy type of finisher. When he gets his confidence, I believe that he can be a really top, top striker for United in the future.”

“So when you have a good player, [and someone] one against one making crosses all the time, you will always get the best out of him.”

Alongside Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have also caught the eye with their fantastic displays.

Fabregas praised United for giving the youngsters a chance in the first team.

“It definitely is great to see [the young players performing well] because you can see it has given them the licence, you know to show themselves what they can do.”

“They play with a lot of purpose. And it’s great to see because you don’t see that nowadays at big clubs.”

United return to action on Saturday when they take on Fulham at Old Trafford.

