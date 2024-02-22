Alan Shearer predicts Newcastle United will reach a compromise with Manchester United over Dan Ashworth

Alan Shearer has predicted that a compromise will be struck between Newcastle United and Manchester United over Dan Ashworth.

It was reported last week that Ashworth had agreed to join Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new-look United and was subsequently put on gardening leave by Newcastle this week.

In a massive interview given by Sir Jim Ratcliffe yesterday, The Peoples Person relayed that the new owner of the Red Devils labelled the Magpies’ decision to give the football director such a long period of gardening leave, until 2026, as “silly”.

However, it has been reported that Newcastle’s private stance may not be as steadfast as their public one.

It was relayed here that the Geordies are now ready to reach a compromise for the talented executive.

Sources close to Football Insider stated that after negotiations on Wednesday, the Magpies were likely to meet INEOS in the middle over the former Brighton man’s future.

Speaking to The Rest is Football podcast, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has weighed in on the issue.

The all-time leading Premier League goal scorer praised Ashworth’s previous body of work by stating, “he’s had a really good career when you look at what he did at Brighton, what he did with England. Newcastle did that to Brighton in terms of they wanted him badly at the football club. He had to go on gardening leave at Brighton before he could take over at Newcastle”.

Delving into the matter further, Shearer predicted that his former side will eventually release their employee from his contract and suggested that keeping Ashworth on such a long leave would be futile anyway.

“We’re not naive enough to think that once someone goes on gardening leave then they’re not working for that other football club. My guess is that a compromise will be had, they’ll [Manchester United] pay a fee. He’s done a really good job at Newcastle, but when you think about what he knows in terms of players’ contracts, clauses in their contracts, who Newcastle might have to sell, who they want to buy – he’ll take all that info with him to another football club”.

The former England international also revealed what a big blow Ashworth’s decision is for the Magpies.

“It’s a tough one, but it is what it is. If you do well at your job then someone is going to try and poach you. Manchester United, they’re a huge football club and they’re going to go on to bigger and better things under this new ownership model that they’ve got. It’ll be sorted out one way or the other, he’ll eventually leave, United will pay a fee and Newcastle will get someone else in to do that job.”

After calling Ashworth a 10/10 sporting director yesterday, Ratcliffe has certainly nailed his colours to the mast on who he thinks can help United out of their current malaise.