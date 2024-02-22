Antonio Rudiger has revealed in an interview how much he rated Wayne Rooney as a Premier League striker

Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger, has expressed how much he rates former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney.

Speaking to Goal on TikTok, the former Chelsea defender was asked to compare certain Premier League strikers from different eras together.

The Champions League winner claimed that Rooney was better than a host of legendary Manchester United number nines.

The German was asked to choose between the Englishman and Ruud van Nistelrooy and selected the all-time goal corer for the club.

The next choice was between Rooney and another Dutchman, Robin van Persie. The defender showed less hesitation here and immediately selected the Englishman.

The next question made the German international think a little harder as he was asked about Dimitar Berbatov or the Liverpudlian.

Rudiger did call the Bulgarian “a baller” but eventually came down on the side of Rooney.

The Englishman would only lose his place when he was asked to choose between the Premier League’s all-time top goal scorer, Alan Shearer.

It is certainly an interesting debate that many United fans could spend hours around a pub table getting their teeth into.

In terms of longevity, there is a clear winner and sheer number of goals for the club.

Rooney spent 13 seasons at United in a trophy-laden era and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, ahead of the mythical Sir Bobby Charlton.

However, it can also be argued that Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie were more lethal finishers.

Van Nistelrooy in particular scored an incredible 150 goals in 219 games for the Red Devils.

Rooney in comparison, took 559 games to score 253 in total.

However, to be fair, the former Everton attacker frequently played out wide and was a much less tunnel-visioned when it came to getting on the score sheet than the former Real Madrid striker.