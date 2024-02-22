Christian Eriksen could be heading back to Ajax



The upcoming summer transfer window is shaping up to be a pivotal one in Manchester United’s history with a competent structure set to be put in place by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

INEOS will take a call on the futures of several first team stars who are nearing the end of their contracts or are not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

One player who has hardly featured in the New Year is Christian Eriksen, who last played in the game against Tottenham Hotspur and has since been on the bench.

The Dane might be the best passer at the club but his legs have completely gone and he often struggles with the intensity in big games.

Eriksen’s future

There were plenty of links with Galatasaray but the Turkish club’s offer was not good enough for the Red Devils to accept.

Saudi Arabia keeps lurking in the background and now as per Tutto Mercato Web, a return to Ajax could also be on the cards.

The Denmark international’s current deal lasts until 2025 and considering he arrived on a free, his sale would represent a healthy profit for the English giants.

He is reportedly not in the club’s plans moving forward and is valued at €13 million as per Transfermarkt and the club would do well to secure such an amount.

The 32-year-old started his professional career at the Dutch giants and the league’s pace would suit him greatly.

Ajax return

“In January he remained in the Manchester United squad, but with each passing game the Red Devils world is increasingly becoming convinced that there is a future without Christian Eriksen.

“His contract with the Red Devils expires on 30 June 2025, but there seems to be a fair chance that his adventure in Manchester will end earlier than the set deadline.

“There is a path which, in view of next summer, could acquire substance and concreteness: that of a return to Amsterdam to play for Ajax, the team with which he made his professional debut.”

Eriksen played 163 times for Ajax, winning the league title thrice before his move to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.