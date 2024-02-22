Diogo Dalot says Man United’s goal is to win FA Cup and finish in the top four



Sunday’s 2-1 win over Luton Town was Manchester United’s fourth consecutive victory in the Premier League and the Red Devils are unbeaten so far in the New Year.

Despite nervy moments, there are offshoots of progress in a season which has been a poor one so far, especially coming on the back of what happened in the last term.

Manager Erik ten Hag guided the team back to the Champions League and ended the side’s six-year trophy drought by clinching the Carabao Cup.

But in his sophomore year, the 20-time English league champions crashed out of Europe at the first time of asking and their defence of the League Cup was upended in the Round of 16.

United’s poor season thus far

The team are still alive in the FA Cup and are three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth and five behind Aston Villa.

Diogo Dalot, who is the sixth longest serving member of the current squad, has been one of the rare stars who has been consistent throughout the season.

He has made the right-back spot his and has sparkled on the left as well and the Portuguese knows the team winning is more important than talks of his own form.

“Probably it’s my best time individually, but it doesn’t fulfil that spot on my goals because collectively I want to be good and I want the team to be successful. So when we combine that, I think I’ll be even happier,” he told Goal.

The Portugal international, while rightly disappointed with what has transpired in the first half of the season, revealed that the team can still make this a successful season.

The club’s aim is to finish in the top four and clinch the FA Cup, a competition they lost in the final last time out against Manchester City.

“Last season we had a good year, we finished well with the trophy, fighting for the FA Cup and being in the Champions League spots. It’s not an aim for the club, but it’s a step forward.

Dalot on club’s goals

“This season, hopefully we can finish with one trophy and be in the Champions League, that would be also a step forward in my opinion when we didn’t start the way we wanted.”

The full-back also reiterated that the ultimate goal remains to win the Premier League and the Champions League and take the club back to where it belonged.

“The standard will always be fighting for the Premier League, the Champions League and all the trophies that we are in. So I think we can be in the right direction to go there.

Every year you start the Premier League with expectations that you can win it. This is the type of mentality that we need in the club. It’s the normal standard for the club. It’s up to us as players, as a club, as staff to show it and to do it on the pitch.”