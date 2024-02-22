Ex-Man United coaches Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick set to battle it out for Will Fish



Former Manchester United coaches Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick, who are the current managers of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough respectively, are set to battle it out in the summer for the services of Will Fish.

Fish has had two very productive loan spells in Scotland with Hibernian.

The player came through the ranks at United and went on to make his first-team debut for the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

He had a short stint with Stockport County but it’s at Hibs that Fish has really found his feet.

It seems that his impressive displays have caught the attention of some heavyweights in the Championship, including McKenna’s Ipswich and Carrick’s Middlesbrough.

HITC reports that Fish is set to be the subject of heavy interest in the summer from parties keen on landing his services.

McKenna and Carrick will especially know the 21-year-old and what he can do from their time working with him at Old Trafford.

The two coaches were of course key members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff.

“HITC Football also understands that other clubs tracking his progression are Sheffield United, Hull City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.”

It’s understood that Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is eager to keep the Carrington academy graduate in his ranks but that’s looking increasingly difficult with Championship clubs lurking.

Fish has been a mainstay for his loan side this term.

Already, the centre-back has made 35 appearances across all competitions, including two European ties against Premier League giants Aston Villa.

Should United allow the player to leave, it remains to be seen whether it will be on another loan basis or permanently.

