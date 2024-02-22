Fabrizio Romano: Luke Shaw to return before the end of the season



Manchester United believe Luke Shaw will return from injury just before the end of the season.

The 28-year-old defender was forced off the pitch just before half-time, during his side’s 2-1 win over Luton at Kenilworth Road. Ominously, Shaw headed straight down the tunnel into the away dressing room for an immediate assessment by the United medical staff.

After the game, Erik ten Hag cut a worried figure in his post-match interview.

“I can’t tell. We have to wait minimum until tomorrow to see what’s going on. When you come off, it doesn’t look great,” the Dutchman revealed when asked about Shaw’s condition.

Sources at the stadium also spotted the full back limping heavily as the United team departed Kenilworth Road.

After more comprehensive tests were conducted earlier this week, initial reports had suggested Shaw may be ruled out for the remainder of the season. It was revealed he had suffered a relapse of the hamstring injury which had sidelined him over the Christmas period.

However, Fabrizio Romano now contends Old Trafford officials “expect” their defender to “return just before the end of the season.” The transfer guru adds Shaw is hopeful he will “be ready for the Euros”, and that the United medical staff will be closely monitoring him on a weekly basis.

🔴 Manchester United expect Luke Shaw to return just before the end of the season, as English LB also hopes to be ready for the Euros. He's gonna be monitored on weekly basis by the staff after leg injury. pic.twitter.com/njHfKnLBrs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2024

While this still a significant blow for United’s fortunes this year, the fact the club are expectant Shaw will return before the season ends – rather than ‘hopeful’ – offers a glimmer of optimism.

Ten Hag’s side close out the year with back-to-back games against Arsenal (H) and Brighton & Hove Albion (A) in the final two weeks. Both games could very well be pivotal for United’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Similarly, the club’s last chance of success this season lies with the FA Cup. United will play Nottingham Forest next week in the fifth round and will be expecting to progress through to the quarter-final stage.

With Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Arsenal having already departed the competition, there will be quiet optimism over United’s chances at making it to the final, as they did the previous year. This will take place on May 25th, six days after the final league game against Brighton.

Shaw’s expected return date offers some hope he may still play a key role at a key moment in determining United’s success this season.

