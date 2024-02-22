Government set to reject Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s approach over public funds to replace Old Trafford



The government is reportedly likely to turn down any approach or requests from Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the use of public funds to help in the replacement of Old Trafford.

On Tuesday night, United confirmed via a public statement that Ratcliffe had completed his partial investment into the club.

Barely 24 hours after his deal was made official, the INEOS billionaire spoke to the media and gave some insight into his ambitious plans for the club, including the future of Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe confirmed that his desire is to build a new world-class facility that would essentially serve as a “Wembley of the North.”

The 71-year-old indicated that he is keen on holding talks with the government to discuss the project as well as a regeneration of the surrounding area.

Ratcliffe estimated that refurbishing Old Trafford and building a surrounding campus would cost around £1 billion.

He further stated that approximately £2 billion would be needed to construct an entirely new stadium.

Ratcliffe pointed out that there was an argument for public money to be utilized “if it’s a national stadium and it’s a catalyst for the regeneration of south Manchester.”

However, according to The Times, the United co-owner is poised to be disappointed by the government’s stance on the matter.

The newspaper reveals, “The government is likely to reject any approach by Sir Jim Ratcliffe for public money to help fund a national stadium for the north that would be a new home for Manchester United.”

“The suggestion of the funding by United’s new shareholder has sparked criticism from two former sports ministers, while Whitehall insiders say that the club would almost certainly need to fund any stadium development themselves.”

“The issue is particularly sensitive in the northwest of England given that Everton are paying for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock themselves and have incurred large debts to do so.”

The Times add that Ratcliffe has yet to make a formal approach to senior government figures or ministers to broach the subject.

Some “insiders” spoke up about it.

Tracey Crouch, the former Conservative sports minister is quoted as saying, “When you have historic football clubs elsewhere in the pyramid on the brink of collapse, it is an astonishing suggestion that taxpayers’ money could be spent on one of the richest football clubs in the world because of the underinvestment in its stadium by its billionaire owners.”

Crouch’s sentiments were echoed by Richard Caborn, the former Labour sports minister, who opined, “Public money should absolutely not be used for a new stadium for Manchester United. Look at how Everton are struggling to pay for their new stadium. It wouldn’t be right.”

Next week, the Red Devils are expected to announce details of a task force that will be tasked with the issue of regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

One confirmed member of this task force is club legend Gary Neville.

