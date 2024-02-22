INEOS revolution in full swing as Darren Fletcher, Matt Hargreaves in danger of losing jobs



Manchester United have officially entered the INEOS era after their 27.7 stake was ratified by both the Premier League and the FA and announced by the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also gave his thoughts after the completion of the deal, speaking on a range of topics including the future of the club, plans for Old Trafford as well as behind-the-scene changes.

It is no secret that the Glazers have done little to improve the club with their ineptitude costing the club big time on the transfer market.

The British billionaire is focusing on getting the structure right at the club and eventually success will follow.

Proper Structure

A new CEO is already in place with Omar Berrado set to join in the summer, much to the disappointment of the City Group.

Dan Ashworth is set to join him as the new sporting director but Newcastle are trying to make it hard for the Red Devils but there is a growing confidence a compensation package can be agreed soon.

A head of recruitment is also likely to be coming in and while it will not be Sam Jewell, who is off to Chelsea, there are plans for Jason Wilcox to arrive from Southampton.

INEOS are expected to be ruthless when it comes to outgoings as well with Richard Arnold already having left the club.

As per The Manchester Evening News, the duo of Darren Fletcher, the technical director, and Matt Hargreaves, head of transfer negotiations, both are in danger of being omitted moving forward.

Hargreaves only assumed the role this past summer while the former United midfielder was appointed back in March 2021 and has been seen as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

“Darren Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves could be among the departures at Manchester United as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s planned structural changes.

High-profile exits

“It is understood a number of senior staff members remain uncertain over their futures at United and technical director Fletcher and director of football negotiations Hargreaves are not assured of staying.

“Hargreaves only assumed the role of de facto transfer negotiator last summer while Fletcher was appointed technical director in March 2021. United have been contacted for comment.”

The report also could not ascertain what would happen with John Murtough, the current football director.

He still attends football games and is a leading member driving the club’s plans for the upcoming summer but with Ashworth on his way, it will be interesting to see what happens with Murtough.

His transfer dealings have been heavily criticised and bringing in an expert like the former FA chief sounds like a foolproof plan.