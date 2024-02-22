Lee Sharpe says “hungry” Rasmus Hojlund can “smash all records in the future”



Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has hailed Rasmus Hojlund and indicated the player has everything needed to become a mainstay at the club for many years to come.

Hojlund is currently in a rich vein of form after initially struggling to break his duck in the Premier League.

He scored his sixth goal in as many top-flight games when he grabbed a sensational brace against Luton Town.

As such, he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive matches.

At times, Hojlund has almost looked unstoppable and according to Sharpe, the talisman is now showing his true potential. He even compared the 21-year-old to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Sharpe told instantcasino.com, “Yes, I see them both as hungry, natural goalscorers. I think Haaland probably gets a few more chances created for him than Hojlund at the moment, but you can see that the Manchester United team are trying to work on that and they’re beginning to supply him a bit better, which we’re now seeing the benefits of. I think he’ll always score goals.”

“Even after going through that dry spell at the start of the season he was still making the right runs and getting into the correct positions.”

“We saw him break the record for being the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games – I think he could smash all records in the future.”

The 52-year-old even predicted that Hojlund can finish as the league’s top scorer in upcoming campaigns.

“Without a doubt. He’s got that ability to turn a player, he’s got tight control in and around the box and he can get on the end of things too.”

“We saw with that chested goal the other day against Luton that his reactions are really lively and he’s now starting to make the right decisions more frequently and run into the right areas. I definitely think he’s going to score a bundle of goals both this season and beyond.”

United return to action on Saturday when they take on Fulham at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s men will undoubtedly be looking for a fifth consecutive Premier League win.

