Luis Guilherme: Liverpool in pole position for Palmeiras wonderkid on Man United’s radar



Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Palmeiras star Luis Guilherme, who has been intensely scouted by Manchester United.

Last year, Fabrizio Romano revealed that United were heavily monitoring Guilherme with a view to possibly making a move for him.

The transfer expert explained that an individual from United’s scouting department was travelling around Brazil to assess the player’s abilities.

Romano mentioned that up to five elite European clubs were keeping tabs on Guilherme.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool are seemingly one of these outfits and the Merseyside outfit are prepared to step up their interest in the 18-year-old.

According to the newspaper, “Liverpool have compiled a huge scouting dossier on Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme ahead of a summer swoop.”

He has been likened to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as he also boasts of rapid pace like the French World Cup winner.

“Parallels between the 18-year-old and Mbappe have been drawn due to his incredible pace – with the teenager clocking an astonishing top speed of 36.4km/h in 2022.”

“Guilherme is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the world following his senior breakthrough with Palmeiras.”

Football Insider add that Jurgen Klopp’s side hope to be leading the queue for the midfield sensation.

The belief within Anfield is that he can come in and immediately slot into the senior team.

Transfermarkt currently value Guilherme at €17m. Since making his debut in April 2023, he has managed 32 appearances across all competitions for Palmeiras.

He has already featured on five occasions this term but has yet to register a goal or an assist.

