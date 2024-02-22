Man United eyeing Exequiel Palacios as replacement for Casemiro



Manchester United were far from convincing but ended up securing all three points at the weekend in their Premier League game against newly-promoted Luton Town.

As has been pretty much the case throughout the current campaign, the visitors conceded control very soon after taking an early two-goal lead.

Casemiro and Harry Maguire endured a half to forget and both were substituted at the break after seeing yellow cards.

The Brazilian has been a liability all throughout the season and has looked a pale shadow of the player that succeeded in his first season in England.

Casemiro’s future

He seems to have lost a yard of pace and is often seen undertaking dangerous tackles in a bid to avoid tracking back.

The former Real Madrid superstar has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and INEOS are likely to move him on considering his wages.

With Christian Eriksen’s time at the club also drawing to a close, the new regime need to find a solid midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

As per SportBild (via Sport Witness), United are eyeing Exequiel Palacios of Bayer Leverkusen, who is enjoying a fantastic campaign thus far.

Leverkusen are leading Bundesliga and the Argentine has made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring five times and providing two assists from a deep-lying position.

Palacios being eyed

The World Cup winner is strong in the tackle and very efficient with the ball at his feet and the report says United are “dealing with” the player but he doesn’t have a release clause.

Leverkusen’s “willingness to sell is low” considering the Argentina international’s importance to Xabi Alonso’s style of play.

The 25-year-old is valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt with the Bundesliga leaders likely to ask for a lot more.

United are also reportedly eyeing three of his teammates as well, Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossonou and considering Leverkusen’s form this season, it is hardly a surprise.