Man United prepared to accept half of what they paid for Antony



Despite remaining unbeaten in the New Year, Manchester United’s performances have done little to cheer up manager Erik ten Hag.

The team continues to concede control after taking the lead while their finishing has been profligate and defence continues to leak goals.

The manager’s future might be secure for now but INEOS have their own plans in mind and if the team does not secure Champions League football for next season, the Dutchman could find himself without a job.

Apart from his strange tactics in his second season, the Dutch boss’ transfer record has been poor to say the least.

His ploy of signing players from the Eredivisie has backfired and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to move away from the approach.

Antony has been a massive flop

One player who perfectly encapsulates the manager’s flawed vision is Antony, with the club paying a whopping €95 million for his services last season.

Granted the club made the mistake of overpaying but Ten Hag deserves criticism for choosing to sign the Brazilian when the likes of Mohammed Kudus was also in Ajax.

This season, the 23-year-old has managed only a solitary goal and assist, both of which came against Newport County in the FA Cup.

Off-field issues have not helped but the winger’s style just does not seem like a good fit for the club moving forward. Ten Hag has not started him in the league in 2024.

There is very little chance United can recoup the sum they paid even if they were to sell to Saudi Arabia.

Fichajes have claimed the Red Devils will try and sell the Brazil international for half the price they paid: around €50 million.

“Manchester United has been searching for a long time without success for a way out for the Brazilian Antony, with the English club betting on the transfer of the South American footballer.

United eager to sell

“The Brazilian player has been one of the great recent disappointments at Manchester United, which we remember paid at the time no more and no less than 95 million euros, a figure that Antony has not been able to make profitable at any time.

“This has awakened constant rumors about of his possible departure during the next transfer market window, with the Old Trafford team accepting offers of around 50 million euros.”

Due to the spate of transfer failures, the club continues to remain in a precarious position with regards to FFP and the club must sell well in order to spend for new stars.

Selling Antony seems like the logical thing to do considering his lacklustre showings in his two seasons at the club.