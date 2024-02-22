Manchester United eyeing Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí as a centre-back solution – report

Manchester United have reportedly taken an interest in Bologna’s centre-back Jhon Lucumí as a potential option to strengthen their defensive options.

Given the injury crisis that has hit the club as well as the contract situations of several players, United may need to consider signing more centre-backs in the summer in order to replenish a depleted squad.

Having already missed a significant portion of the early stages of the season through injury, key centre-back Lisandro Martinez suffered another serious injury blow during United’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United earlier this month which could see him sidelined for the rest of the season.

While Raphael Varane is currently fit, the injury-prone Frenchman has already picked up several knocks throughout the season, thereby making him an unreliable option when it comes to long-term planning.

Seemingly heading for his Old Trafford exit last summer, Harry Maguire was largely depended upon during this period, with his own groin injury causing even more concern for manager Erik ten Hag, who found himself having to momentarily rely on Victor Lindelof and veteran Jonny Evans to cover for their sidelined teammates.

Lindelof’s contract, which was set to expire at the end of the season, was reportedly extended until 2025, The Peoples Person relayed in December.

Now, according to AS, United are looking to reinforce their squad with the Bologna defender after being impressed with his performances in Serie A.

While Lucumi has only managed to help Bologna keep three clean sheets in 16 Serie A appearances, it’s important to note that the team has conceded just 23 goals this season; the fourth-lowest figure in the league.

Individually, Lucumí has shown high quality on the ball as well as great physicality. The Colombian has a total passing accuracy of 93% for the season, with 96% accuracy from within his own half.

He has also made 2 tackles per game and 5.2 ball recoveries per game on average.

Winning 77% of his ground duels and 57% of his aerial duels, the 25-year-old has proven to be a strong physical presence which, combined with his quality on the ball, proves him to be a well-rounded player. (Stats via Sofascore)

Beyond his strong individual performances, Lucumí is a major part of a Bologna squad that is punching well above their weight.

Currently in fifth place in Serie A, Bologna is tied on points with fourth-placed Atalanta, putting them within touching distance of UEFA Champions League qualification.

Given his impact at Bologna as well as his relatively young age, Lucumí could very well be the type of defender that Ten Hag should consider making a move for in the summer in order to bolster his shaky defensive lineup.