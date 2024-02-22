Polly Bancroft leaves Manchester United women for Grimsby Town

Manchester United’s Polly Bancroft is set to leave her role of Head of Women’s Football at the end of the season.

United confirmed her departure this afternoon and said she would become the CEO of Grimsby Town FC, who are in the fourth tier of the EFL.

Bancroft arrived at United in October 2022 to assume the role of the newly-created Head of Women’s Football.

She had previously worked at Brighton and Hove Albion in the same position.

She was tasked with overseeing the strategic direction, operations and performance of the women’s first team and academy.

Her first big challenge at the club was to negotiate contract extensions for Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle at the end of last season, however she was unsuccessful.

Batlle went to Barcelona on a free transfer whilst Russo went to WSL rivals Arsenal.

It is thought Bancroft’s departure is a part of INEOS’ bid to restructure ahead of the summer transfer window.

As well as supporting head coach Marc Skinner and his staff, Bancroft is credited by United for helping deliver major improvements in infrastructure for the women’s team, including a new elite training facility at Carrington.

Under her tenure, there has been growth in the support base and revenues for the women’s team, with consistently rising attendances for games at Leigh Sports Village and over 150,000 tickets sold for WSL games at Old Trafford.

Bancroft will continue in her role until the end of the season whilst a search for her successor is under way.

It is thought this is the first of many changes United fans will see across both the men’s and women’s team as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to reshape United.