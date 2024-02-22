Ryan Giggs claims he is now ready for a return to the dugout as he “misses” the feeling

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, has commented that he misses being a manager and wants to return to a role in the near future.

The 50 year old famously took charge of the final four games of the season as an interim manager of Manchester United when David Moyes was sacked at the end of the 2013/2014 campaign. Giggs won two, drew one and lost one of those encounters.

The former wing wizard also had a spell as assistant manager during Louis van Gaal’s reign at the club.

Once the former Ajax coach was sacked, Giggs left the one club he had always known and took up the role as the Welsh national team coach in 2018.

Giggs had a decent spell as manager, winning 48% of his games as coach and Wales Online commented in 2019 that there was a “zip, swagger, panache and intent about this Wales team we haven’t seen from previous sides”.

In fact, such was the job that Giggs was performing that Mark Hughes even tipped his former teammate to become the next Manchester United manager.

However, it all came crashing down for the former United number 11 when he was charged with assaulting two women, hence he stepped away from the Welsh job in November 2020 and resigned in 2022.

However, the Welshman had the allegations against him dropped in July last year.

Consequently, he is now looking for a way back into management.

The Mirror report while the Welshman was at an event in Chester he claimed, “I loved managing Wales, obviously. I do miss it so hopefully (I can manage again)”.

Giggs was linked at the start of the year to the then vacant Salford job, the club which he co-owns, but that was never a serious option for him.

Asked on the prospects of the Salford role in the future he retorted, “No. No, we’ve just got a new manager in. What does the future hold? I don’t know”.

“At the moment, I am enjoying being more involved with Salford City. I’ve enjoyed seeing the rise in the last 10 years. I’ve got a little bit more involved in the last six months and I’m enjoying that, to be fair”.

The Mirror even speculates that “a return to the Welsh national team could potentially be on the cards should they fail to qualify for this summer’s upcoming Euros”.

Finally, the 13-time Premier League winner asserted that it was his solitary defeat to Sunderland as interim manager that helped convince himself that he truly wanted to try his hand at being a football coach.

“It was actually after a defeat. We got beaten by Sunderland and it was after that game I knew I had to drop teammates and I was still playing. After that, I had no problem changing the team, dropping players, and it was at that point that I knew I had that decision-making”.