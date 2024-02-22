Sir Jim Ratcliffe means business as INEOS plan large-scale summer clearout



Manchester United have had a poor season thus far and with INEOS on board, lots of things are expected to change going forward.

The British petrochemicals giants will take a call on the futures of several first team stars and this summer transfer window promises to be quite significant in the club’s history.

The defence and midfield are in need of urgent reinforcements with the contracts of both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans ending while both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be on their way out.

In the middle of the pitch, both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be moving on as they seem to have lost that yard of pace and struggled to adjust to the intensity.

Summer clearout

The Red Devils are also expected to take a call on the futures of several academy stars, some of whom are currently out on loan.

It is well known that after years of inept performance in the transfer market, the club is in danger of running afoul of FFP rules and it will be important to sell well in order to get the recruitment bit right.

The club have sold academy stars to improve their FFP standing and plenty of experienced stars could join them if ESPN are to be believed.

“There are question marks over the futures of as many as 11 first team players including Christian Eriksen, Raphaël Varane, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelöf.

Ruthless approach

“Anthony Martial, out of contract in the summer, is set to leave on a free transfer while United will also invite offers for players already on loan, including Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams.”

In terms of recruitment, a new striker, a midfielder and defender are expected to arrive at Old Trafford.

INEOS are trying to get the proper structure in place as well behind-the-scenes which will aid the club in returning to where they belonged.

For far too long, the club have meandered along under the Glazers. Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to be ruthless and it is very much needed at Old Trafford.