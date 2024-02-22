“So far we are very happy”: Diogo Dalot admits INEOS have “brought some different energy” to the club



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has admitted that new club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already started making an impact.

On Tuesday, United announced that Ratcliffe completed his partial investment into the Old Trafford outfit.

He can now start working in an official capacity.

Ratcliffe spoke to reporters barely 24 hours after United issued the statement and declared his ambitious plans for the Red Devils.

The INEOS billionaire insisted that his era will be sports-led and his main objective is to return the 20-time English champions back to their past glories.

Ratcliffe relayed his desire to knock the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City off their perch and restore United’s status as one of the biggest and most successful sides in Europe.

Dalot spoke to Goal and gave his thoughts on INEOS and what the organisation is trying to achieve at United.

The Portuguese said, “It [INEOS] brought some different energy, which is always good when things are not going well. You can see around the place everybody was positive about it.”

“They presented themselves to us with a lot of good energy and positive vibes for the future, so we were really excited to have them on board. So far we are very happy.”

Dalot conceded that uncertainty over the club’s future during the protracted strategic review process affected the players despite their best efforts to ignore it all.

“It can [cause uncertainty] because there’s a lot of noise all the time with Man United outside the pitch. We try as much as we can to keep it outside Carrington, try to do our job on the pitch and leave the rest for the media, for everybody that likes to speak about the club.”

The 24-year-old added, “But obviously when you don’t win, you combine everything and everything comes together, it seems that the responsibility goes a little bit to that [the strategic review]. But ultimately, it will always be what we do on the pitch.”

"If you get results, everybody will be happy; if you don't, something will get wrong and [people] try to blame some things, but as players we try to give our best on the pitch and train and win games."

United return to action on Saturday when they take on Marco Silva’s Fulham in a crucial home fixture.

