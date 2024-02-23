Andy Cole questions Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s statement that Manchester United will be back fighting for top titles in three years

Manchester United’s legendary striker, Andy Cole, has queried Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s prediction that the Red Devils will be back competing for the biggest trophies in three years.

New co-owner of the football club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has given a series of interviews this week where he has called for realism but also simultaneously claimed that United should be back challenging for top honours in three years.

The Peoples Person relayed that the British billionaire stated that “they (Manchester City and Liverpool) are the enemy at the end of the day. There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them off their perch”.

Despite asking for time from the fans, Sir Jim claimed, “the fans would run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan. But it’s certainly a three-year plan to get there”.

Naturally, the words were met with optimism by United fans as the club has been starved of adventurous owners for almost two decades.

However, speaking to PA news agency (via The Independent), Cole questioned whether INEOS were being overly optimistic in their prediction.

Elaborating on the issue he claimed, “it’s going to take time. It could possibly take longer than three years, we have to be very honest. We’re what, 11 years in now (since United were last crowned Premier League champions). If we look at ourselves now, we’re still in the same position and if he’s going to turn it around in three years he’s going to have to go some. But change is good”.

The former Newcastle forward claimed that both Manchester City and Liverpool needed around six or seven years to lay the foundations of where they are today.

“They’ve had managers in place for the long term and have bought well in the transfer market. That’s what we have to do”.

The treble winner argued that while Pep Guardiola was in the league, it will be difficult for anyone to compete with him.

However, Cole did suggest that fierce rivals Liverpool may begin to struggle at the beginning of the next campaign.

“I think it could change at Liverpool due to the fact that Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season,” he said.

“They could find themselves in the same position as Manchester United are in, starting all over again, new manager, fresh ideas”.

United fans will be hoping that they only need to wait three years for a real crack at a title fight as every year that passes without one, only reaffirms the club’s decreasing status on the world stage that INEOS are determined to set right.