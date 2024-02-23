Copenhagen midfielder Oscar Hojlund reveals his pride of brother Rasmus

Oscar Hojlund, brother of Manchester United’s top goal scorer Rasmus Hojlund, has opened up on the Danish striker’s start to life at Old Trafford.

The 19 year old is also a professional player and plies his trade for his hometown side, Copenhagen.

The midfielder did not get off the bench in his side’s chaotic 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League in November but did play one minute at Old Trafford against his brother’s side.

Speaking to Danish publication, Tipsbladet, Oscar spoke on his sibling’s time at the Theatre of Dreams to date and how they manage to stay in touch in spite of their busy playing schedules.

“We focus on our own things, but of course, we do everything we can to keep up with how each other is doing, and then we talk after the matches”.

“In fact, we talk daily as much as we can. We are quite close. We try to exchange a lot of things and ask how each other is doing. Then we also play a little PlayStation together, so it’s fine”.

Rasmus’ tough start to life in England has been well-documented as he failed to score in his fourteen games in the division. However, since scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, the Danish international has not looked back, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games.

Oscar was there to celebrate the moment his brother broke his duck and discussed the delight he and his family shared with him.

“I saw his very first goal against Aston Villa. We were over there to celebrate Christmas. We were really excited and genuinely happy for him because it meant so much to him. We celebrated the goal as much as he did, so he was happy there”.

Delving into the matter of Hojlund’s incredible change in fortunes in front of goal he claimed, “I watched the highlights after the Luton game as well. The family and I are incredibly proud. He had a bit of a tough start over there, and now he’s shown how mentally strong he is and bounced back. I hope he can continue”.

The 19 year old has also touched on the matter of how his sibling’s fame and status have influenced how he himself is seen as a player.

“It has changed (the attention) because my name is Højlund, but again, I mind my own business. I don’t put much into it. It’s still the same focus I have. I want to become the best version of myself, and then we’ll see where it takes me”.

Just like all of the Hojlund clan, United fans across the globe will be hoping the former Atalanta striker can continue to go from strength to strength in the red of United and lead the charge to a top four finish and an FA Cup winner’s medal.