David Ornstein provides update on Manchester United transfer target Pedro Neto

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer market with INEOS entering their first transfer window in control of the sporting structure at the club.

Many players will be linked with a move to Old Trafford in the coming months with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team well aware of the reinforcements needed across the first team squad.

As reported by The Athletic, transfer expert David Ornstein has provided an update on one of United’s potential targets – Pedro Neto.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers front man is one of the most sought after players in the Premier League having continuously impressed during his time in England.

Ornstein says United’s potential recruitment of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth could spark their interest in the exciting forward, amongst the raft of Premier League teams who are vying for his signature.

“Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United (perhaps Manchester United, too, with Dan Ashworth moving there from Newcastle) are all admirers of the Portugal international.

There has been no concrete movement before the summer, so it’s impossible to say where he is most likely to end up” he said.

Ornstein adds that despite the interest he may still remain at Molineux this summer, with Wolves in a strong position regarding his contract.

“There’s no guarantee he will leave Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s under contract until 2027 and the club are on course for a much higher finish than they would have budgeted for, strengthening their footballing and financial outlook,” he said.

Therefore, Wolves have slapped an £80 million transfer fee on Neto’s head, designed to warn off potential bidders.

The Portuguese star would certainly add firepower to Ten Hag’s attack which is highly likely to be without Jadon Sancho next season.

United will need to replace the Englishman, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but will be wincing at the price on the ticket for Neto.

Time will tell whether United make a bid for the 23-year-old but with FFP restrictions tight at the club, a more economical deal might be required to tempt them into an offer.