Diogo Dalot reveals massive effect Jose Mourinho’s words had on his career

Manchester United right back, Diogo Dalot, has revealed the importance Jose Mourinho had at the start of his career.

The 24 year old has been at the club since 2018 but has found it difficult to nail down a first team spot in various managers’ first elevens.

However, a combination of his fine form of late and Aaron Wan Bissaka’s injury woes have cemented his place in Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Portugal international has already commented that he believes he is in the form of his life and lavished praise on the role of his current manager in developing his game.

The former Porto player has given an extensive interview to goal.com and outlined the vital role, former coach Jose Mourinho had in his arrival to the club.

The right back was only five years old when the “special one” won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and threw his name into the spotlight of world football.

Growing up a fan of Porto, Mourinho was obviously very important to the full back’s childhood.

Therefore it was a massive dream when he had the opportunity to work with the Portuguese icon when Mourinho brought him to the club in the summer of 2018.

Speaking on the time when the former Chelsea coach labelled him “the best full-back in Europe in his age group” he stated, “it brought me more responsibility”.

“Coming from Mourinho, a legend of the game, makes it even more special. The relationship that we had was something good for me, to have a manager that supported me like he did. Those words brought me more responsibility and I’m trying to fulfil that in my career.”

What once seemed a ridiculous statement, Dalot seems to be finally living up to his promise.

The man from Braga has played 33 times this season, scoring two goals. The defender’s record for most Premier League games in a season was last campaign’s effort of 26, but in February he is already on 23 for the year, so barring an injury, he is very likely to smash his personal best come May.

The right back will hope to play a key role in the run-in and achieve his own objectives of reaching the top four and winning the FA Cup.