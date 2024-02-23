Eddie Howe responds to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on Dan Ashworth’s move to Manchester United

Since having their minority stake in Manchester United confirmed by the Premier League, INEOS have wasted no time in getting to work at Old Trafford.

Recruiting a best in class sporting structure at the club is the first job on the to-do list for the new owners and recruitments are in process.

Dan Ashworth has been the high-profile name linked with the post of sporting director at the club with a deal edging ever closer after his departure from Newcastle.

Reports of a period of gardening leave remains an obstacle in getting Ashworth officially through the doors at Old Trafford, which Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently labelled as “silly”.

As reported by The Mirror, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was quizzed on Ratcliffe’s comments in his weekly press conference and was relatively tight-lipped on the situation.

“We need to reflect and move forward stronger than before. That has to be our aim. I can’t respond to (Ratcliffe’s comments). I am not involved in discussions so I will stay away.

“It is for other people to make those decisions, I’m not involved in that in any way, shape or form. I’m preparing the team to play Arsenal,” he said.

The capture of Ashworth would represent a major coup for INEOS who are assembling a crack team to lead the club into a new era.

Ashworth will follow Manchester City’s chief executive, Omar Berrada, to Old Trafford should the deal be completed.

United will be desperate to get their sporting structure in place over the coming weeks to give them the best chance of a successful summer window.

On the pitch, United will be hoping they can continue their strong calendar year form with Fulham visiting Old Trafford on Saturday.

United are unbeaten in 2024 and will need a near-perfect finish to the season in order to finish in the coveted Champions League spots come the end of the campaign.