Eric Ramsay has given the green light for MLS switch



Manchester United are set to undergo a number of behind-the-scene changes now that INEOS have taken charge of sporting affairs at the club.

A new CEO is set to join from the summer while it seems United are likely to reach a compromise with regards to Dan Ashworth’s compensation amount.

Both Darren Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves could join Richard Arnold with the club looking to revamp things in a bid to create a competent structure for success to follow on the pitch.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s future is safe for now but ruthless changes are afoot as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans a summer clearout of the first team squad.

Ramsay out

Assistant coach Eric Ramsay is set to leave the club and join MLS outfit Minnesota United if TeamTalk are to be believed.

The Peoples Person had already relayed info about Minnesota’s interest and now it seems the former set-piece coach could be about to end his United stay.

Initially brought in to work under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his importance has grown under Ten Hag and it will be a major blow for the Red Devils.

The American football club want Ramsay in place before the opening match of the season, against Austin, which takes place on Sunday February 25.

MLS calling

“Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay has agreed a deal to become MLS side Minnesota United’s new head coach, TEAMtalk can reveal.

“Minnesota have targeted a move for Ramsay after interim head coach Sean McAuley quit the role last month.

“It’s been suggested in recent days that they have been pushing hard to land the Man Utd man ahead of their first game of the season against Austin, which takes place on Sunday February 25.”

He is set to become the youngest coach in MLS history and will have silverware in mind as he takes his first steps in management.

Ramsay has worked previously at Chelsea, Swansea City and hometown Shrewsbury while he also linked up with the Welsh national team alongside his United commitments for six months.

Ramsay’s work has been appreciated by players but United have struggled massively while defending set-pieces and the club must work to fix this issue moving forward.