Eric Ramsay set to leave Old Trafford after crucial Manchester derby



Eric Ramsay will leave his role as Manchester United assistant coach following the crucial Manchester Derby on March 3.

The Athletic reveals sources indicate Ramsay has agreed a deal to become the new head coach of Minnesota United in Major League Soccer, confirming reports relayed by The Peoples Person earlier today.

The move means Ramsay will become the youngest manager in MLS history at just 32 years of age. The current holder of this record is New York City FC manager Nick Cushing (39).

The Welshman initially joined United in 2021 as a set piece specialist, as part of the coaching staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having previously worked as the U-23 assistant coach at Chelsea.

Ramsay is the youngest British coach to achieve their UEFA Pro License and was highly-rated within footballing circles at the time of this appointment. He is also multi-lingual – a valuable trait for any coach at a top club.

The 32-year-old quickly became a popular figure within the Old Trafford dressing room despite the managerial turbulence which unfolded at his new home over the next few seasons.

Solskjaer was sacked and Michael Carrick step in a short-term option, before Ralf Rangnick was appointed as an interim-manager until the end of the 2021/22 season, only to then be replaced by Erik ten Hag on a permanent basis come the summer, Ramsay remained a key part of the coaching staff throughout.

Under Ten Hag’s watch, the Welshman’s influence has expanded, progressing from his role as set piece specialist to a more senior coaching role.

Ramsay had previously balanced his role at Old Trafford with an assistant coach role at the Welsh national team, though he stepped away from this following his promotion under Ten Hag. Wales manager Rob Page has previously described the 32-year-old as “arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time.”

This appears a common view throughout British football, with Ramsay the subject of interest from the Championship last year. Blackpool made an approach for the Welshman to become their manager, while Swansea were also “interested in appointing him as successor to Michael Duff in December.”

It appears, therefore, quite the coup for an MLS side to be able to appoint such a highly-regarded young coach as their manager.

Minnesota begin their 2024 MLS campaign this Saturday against Austin FC. A week later, on March 2, they face the reigning champions Columbus Crew. According to sources close to the deal to appoint Ramsay, the Welsh coach will officially leave United on March 3, following the Manchester Derby.

This gives the Welshman a likely start date as his new club’s head coach on March 10 when Minnesota travel to the Inter & Co Stadium to play Orlando City. The Athletic reveals he will continue to “support” Ten Hag prior to his relocation, however.

