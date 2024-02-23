Erik ten Hag says INEOS will not buy players he does not want



Erik ten Hag says he will have the right to veto the signing of players by new part-owners of Manchester United, INEOS.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League tie with Fulham, Ten Hag confirmed:

“I have had talks with them about it. They will not bring in players who manager doesn’t want, that will not work.

“We will work together, with suggestions, bringing players in and discussing. Then it is about picking the right players. It’s about co-operation and togetherness.”

On taking direction from the new management, he replied:

“When I came in I also got direction, that is normal. The club dictates the style, so you have to get agreement about that. It is how I work now. So, how we want to play, that is given by the leaders of this club. They want to play proactive, dynamic, attacking football, which during my time here, we always tried to do.”

The manager was then asked about the future of Antony, who has been consigned to the bench for most of this season.

“He will probably get his opportunities, but that was always the idea, you have competition,” he explained.

“Now he has to show himself on the training pitch, but also others. We have possibilities there, with Amad Diallo returning from an injury, he’s doing well in training.

“He has to prove a point, but he will do that. He has a big potential, he hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is. It’s about proving his talent, it’s about him.”

Ten Hag was also asked about the void left by Rasmus Hojlund’s injury, discussed earlier today. Asked initially why he chose to sign Mason Mount rather than a second striker last summer, he explained:

“If it was that easy… I already said the money. So first of all, the striker options are most difficult to fill this in and especially on our level. We had two strikers and I get that on Martial but he had done for us, last season, great things. So he is also on high payment in this club. And so, yeah, when you bring another one in, you strike him out.

“And so all the arguments were not to do it. And then we have Marcus Rashford, also a player who can play very good from that position. So we have actually had three strikers in our squad to fill in.”

“When I got the news about Anthony Martial at the start of January, I really tried to get another striker in,” he said, referring to Martial’s 10-week absence.

“But because we are vulnerable there, FFP was the thing, we couldn’t do it.

“We were happy to bring Rasmus Højlund in, because if I saw the striker options, and the available striker options, there was really a shortage on good options, so we were very happy to sign Ramsus Højlund, that is a player to the level of Manchester United.”

Pushed on why Martial had not been sold, he replied “We played last year our best football with Anthony Martial as a striker.”

The manager also hinted that Omari Forson could be in contention for a place on the front line in Hojlund’s absence.

“Omari Forson, he is doing well. We have options to fill in those positions. It’s not set Marcus Rashford has to play as a centre-forward.

Asked who will score the goals without Hojlund, he replied:

“I think Garnacho is scoring a lot of goals.”

“Rashy is capable, but he scores five, you say, but he can score. And, I think lately in our last games, the front line is an absolute threat. And they score. And is it Rasmus Hojlund only? No, it’s Garnacho. It’s also Rashford, it’s also Scott McTominay. And Bruno can score a goal.

“So I think we have [goalscorers] across the team. But what gives me the confidence where I was in autumn, the frontline wasn’t scoring and they were not even a threat. And I think in this moment, they are in very good form and they are a threat continually. And I’m quite confident that even when Rasmus Hojlund is not there, that will go on. We can line up a front line really strong. And I don’t think there’s a front line where the opponent thinks that’s easy. No, I think they will fear our front line, I’m sure.”

“I think especially Garnacho, is playing very strong in the last games.”

Asked again about the injury crisis, the boss replied:

“We have had a look at it and yeah, it’s across the season and sometimes you are in a season. So there are many factors that are having an impact on this. And we maybe we have to improve in certain factors. But, you see it.

“And there’s also some factors you can’t influence. It’s out of your power. Like the condensed programme and the programme over seasons, and where FIFA and UEFA every time are putting more games in. And as you see also many other clubs, they have their problems with injury. So we are not the only one. It’s always not only a problem for Manchester United.”