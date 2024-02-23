Erik ten Hag set to hand Omari Forson first Premier League start



Manchester United’s injury curse has returned with a vengeance and it is set to impact Erik ten Hag’s team selection moving forward.

Luke Shaw’s injury means there is no specialist left-back at the club and the manager needs to trust academy starlet Harry Amass in place of Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat.

An even bigger headache that the Dutchman has to solve now is to settle on an attacking triumvirate now that Rasmus Hojlund is set for a spell on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

The Dane, who has been on fire recently, needs to be replaced but with Marcus Rashford struggling upfront, and Anthony Martial sidelined for three months, the manager needs to take a major gamble.

Injury woes

This is exactly why the manager was desperate for attacking additions in January but FFP constraints meant nothing was forthcoming.

Ten Hag had suggested he would have to be clever with his team selections in a bid to solve this issue and now, as per X account Academy Scoop, he is about to throw Omari Forson into the deep end.

The academy graduate had come on in the game against Wolves as a striker and had assisted Kobbie Mainoo’s Fergie time winner.

While physically he might not be quite ready, he has the skills and technical prowess to flourish and Ten Hag feels the 19-year-old has a higher ceiling than Amad Diallo.

Exclusive: Omari Forson set to be handed his first Premier League start against Fulham tomorrow afternoon as a result of #MUFC’s ongoing injury crisis. This follows news of Rasmus Højlund suffering a fitness setback forcing Ten Hag to reconsider attacking personnel. pic.twitter.com/i9DZAkf0kH — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) February 23, 2024

The Ivorian was a standout performer in the Championship last season for Sunderland but has struggled for gametime after returning from injury.

He was tried as a false nine by Ten Hag in his first-ever pre season since taking over the reins of the club but it seems the coaching staff value Forson more than the former Atalanta starlet.

Forson’s time to shine

“Omari Forson set to be handed his first Premier League start against Fulham tomorrow afternoon as a result of MUFC’s ongoing injury crisis.

“This follows news of Rasmus Højlund suffering a fitness setback forcing Ten Hag to reconsider attacking personnel.

“Omari is thought to be appreciated very highly by Ten Hag and his staff. The preference for Forson over Amad is NOT training performance or effort related, but rather based on skillset and potential (in the eyes of Erik and his coaches).”

Whether this turns out to be true or not, only time will tell. But the manager’s usage of Forson over Amad has been there for all to see.

The academy graduate is currently embroiled in a transfer stand-off with the club and Ten Hag’s stance of handing more minutes might just help the club keep a hold of their starlet.

If at all Forson starts, it will be intriguing to see where the manager plays him. Rashford was exceptional last season but he is much stronger on the left. The 19-year-old played on the right during pre-season.