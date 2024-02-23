Erik ten Hag should trust Harry Amass in Luke Shaw’s absence



Injuries have derailed Manchester United’s current campaign and the bad news just does not look like stopping anytime soon.

Just a month ago, it seemed like the curse had been lifted with the return to action of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Casemiro.

The Argentine hobbled off against West Ham and is set to be out at least until March while there are concerns over his participation this season.

The England international was subbed off at half-time against Aston Villa but Erik ten Hag picked him against Luton Town and it seems his injury has been exacerbated.

Shaw blow

There is a chance we might have seen the last of the full-back this season and with Alvaro Fernandez at Benfica and Sergio Reguilon now at Brentford, the club is short of options at left-back.

Normally, the Dutch manager would move Diogo Dalot to the left but following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s recent issue, Victor Lindelof has played in the last two games.

The Swede has struggled big time, not winning a single aerial duel in 90 minutes of action and it is clear that this flaw will be brutally exposed one of these days (via Sofascore).

The former Benfica man cannot be the answer and the same goes for Sofyan Amrabat, who was also tried there for a couple of games but ended up having a shocker against Galatasaray.

Ten Hag has called up Harry Amass for training recently and the 16-year-old was spotted in training again on Thursday ahead of the home game against Fulham on Saturday.

The academy graduate remains a raw talent but still is the best equipped to deal with the unique challenges at left back rather than a makeshift option who clearly struggles in an unfamiliar role.

Amass deserves a chance

The summer signing from Watford has already broken through to the U21s and this could be the perfect time to see what he is made up of.

The England U17 international was highly-regarded and United fought off Chelsea for his signature and Amass has been a revelation for the U18s, scoring once and providing three assists.

He is far too good for that level and while Ten Hag is right to have reservations about throwing the 16-year-old into the deep end, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have already proven the power of United’s academy.

Amass should definitely make the bench and if Lindelof or Amrabat struggles, the manager should hand the 16-year-old some minutes.