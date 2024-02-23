Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand lists his twelve current world-class footballers

Manchester United has been the home to many world class players during its rich and illustrious history.

Former centre-half Rio Ferdinand can certainly lay claim to being one of those after a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford.

The FA Cup is the only missing piece of silverware in Ferdinand’s impressive cabinet, which includes six Premier League crowns and a Champions League winners medal.

Ferdinand also represented his country on 81 occasions as he established himself as one of the greatest defenders of the modern era.

As reported by TalkSport, Ferdinand recently listed twelve current players that he believes are operating at a world-class level.

Speaking before Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Porto in midweek, Ferdinand revealed his chosen bunch, which didn’t include any of United’s current crop.

United’s city rivals made up almost 50% of Rio’s list with Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland all making the cut.

Liverpool’s Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed Salah were the other three Premier League players chosen with the rest made up from stars across Europe.

Former United targets Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were the two English players on the list, plying their trade for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively.

Electric wide men Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior made up the chosen twelve.

Ferdinand did admit that he would revise his list to leave out Bellingham, who he feels needs more time performing at the top level to be fully dubbed as world class.

Rio was happy with the rest of his choices and cited their effect on big games as the reason for inclusion.

“All the other players on that list, you can see they’ve played in prestigious games and they’re producing those moments. They’ve done ridiculous things over a long period of time,” he said.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping a few of his star names can push themselves in the coming years and perform at the highest level to move into the bracket of the aforementioned players.

United have huge potential across their squad with Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo the standout youngsters who will be desperate to reach elite status in the game.

The exciting trio were all set to to feature in United’s next game as Fulham visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday but Hojlund is now set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.