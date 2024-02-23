Former Manchester United full back Matteo Darmian reveals how “proud” he was to play for the club

Former Manchester United defender, Matteo Darmian, has opened up on his pride for having represented the Old Trafford club.

The Italian was signed in the summer of 2015 by Loius van Gaal and stayed for four seasons at United.

The right back would step on the pitch 92 times for the Red Devils and scored one goal.

The fullback made a positive start to life under Van Gaal, playing 39 times in his debut season, but every season he would play less and never really made much of an impact at the Theatre of Dreams.

The former Torino man was sold to Parma in 2019 and would later move on to Inter Milan, where his career has really taken off, playing 148 times for the club and winning numerous trophies.

Speaking to Radio Serie A via tuttomercatoweb, the Italian international opened up on his time in the Premier League.

Delving into why he decided to move to Old Trafford he claimed, “I chose Manchester United and England because I wanted to deal with a new reality. To this day I am very proud of what I did”.

“I was enthusiastic about that transfer and today I can say that I am proud of what I did. It is one of, if not the most important championship in the world, full of great champions”.

The fullback then spoke about his relationship with former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Darmian played 28 times for United in the Portuguese’s first season as manager, including starting in United’s victory over Ajax in the Europa League final of 2017.

Elaborating on his relationship with the former Inter manager he claimed, “I have always had a good relationship with Josè, I think he always took me into consideration in those years, then it’s right that coaches make choices and I’ve always respected them”.

“There was a sincere relationship between us, they were choices that he had to make and at that moment he preferred other players”.

Darmian’s Inter currently sit top of Serie A and beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League. Having already racked up 31 appearances to date this season, the former United man will be hoping to continue to play a crucial role in his side’s march for silverware come the end of the season.