Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov tips Kobbie Mainoo to make England’s EURO 2024 squad

Manchester United’s season hasn’t included too many plus points to date, as we enter the business stage of the campaign.

Injuries and lack of form have plagued Erik ten Hag’s squad who face a huge battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, one major good news story at Old Trafford has been the emergence of young midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding since breaking into the first team, already establishing himself as one of United’s key players.

Mainoo’s incredible ability is matched by his temperament, allowing the teenager to settle into life in the Premier League with seemingly effortless ease.

As such, his performances have lead to discussion regarding a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming European Championships, this summer.

As reported by DAZN, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov has weighed in on the debate and despite his concerns around overhyping the player, agrees his form is hard to ignore.

“I saw some of the pundits in the UK were calling for Mainoo to be in consideration for the England squad. My opinion has not changed; we shouldn’t overhype young players that are playing well for their club, but at the same time, if he continues his form, then it won’t be a bad idea to include him in the 23-man squad,” he said.

Berbatov believes that Southgate might have “already made his mind up” with his squad but says that having Mainoo in there would give him valuable experience for the future.

“It might be beneficial just to soak in all the experience, to be around other players that have been there for a long time. That could be a way to go. If not, and if the manager includes him in the squad, then Mainoo would have earned his place based on his current form,” said Berba.

The Bulgarian urged England to “be careful” with the prodigious talent, warning that “big talents can go downhill”, if burdened with too much pressure in the early stages of their career.

Mainoo is yet to play a full international for his country but it’s surely only a matter of time before he earns his first cap – with many more to come.

However, Ten Hag will want his young star to remain fully focused on ending the season strongly at club level as United attempt to salvage something from a campaign that has disappointed so far.

United continue their push for a top four place on Saturday as they entertain Fulham at Old Trafford.