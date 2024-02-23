Man United interest growing stronger for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer

Manchester United have endured a torrid season with regard to injuries, leaving Erik ten Hag struggling for consistency with his team selection throughout the campaign.

Defensive absences have hit the manager particularly hard with Ten hag having to name his 11th centre-back pairing in the recent win against Aston Villa.

The Dutchman was desperate to add to the numbers at the back last summer but United ran out of funds and failed to grant his wishes.

However, United have earmarked the centre-back position as a priority for the upcoming summer market and a raft of players are being linked with the post.

Juventus defender, Gleison Bremer, is one of the names being touted and Tuttosport have provided an update on his future.

The Brazilian recently spoke on his desire to move to England, stating he would “like to play in the exciting league one day.”

However, when asked to provide further comment on a potential move, the defender said he is only focussed on Juventus and talks of a switch will be put on hold.

“I’m only focused on Juventus to win at Juventus, we are one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

It’s reported a fee of 70-80 million euros will be required for Juventus to allow the 26-year-old to leave with the player under contract in Turin until 2028.

INEOS will be hoping for a busy summer but may be forced to search for a more economical deal to strengthen their numbers if Juve aren’t willing to budge on the asking price.

United’s interest has reportedly been “growing stronger” in recent weeks but given their FFP restrictions, a deal for the defender represents a hefty outlay.

Bremer has been in excellent form for the Old Lady this season who are looking to re-establish their dominance in Italy.

Max Allegri’s men are currently in 2nd position in Serie A but after a run of four games without a win find, they find themselves nine points behind league leaders Inter having also played a game more.

United are hoping for a strong end to the season themselves after a poor first half of the campaign which has left them languishing behind in the race to make the Premier League top four.