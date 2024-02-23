Manchester United could get rid of three stars to increase summer transfer budget



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to enhance Manchester United’s transfer capabilities this summer, following the easing of financial constraints and planned player sales.

The owner of INEOS emphasized the importance of recruitment after investing £1.2 billion into the club, as reported by Mail Sport.

This comes after a period of restriction under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which prevented United from acquiring new players in the January transfer window.

United have faced limitations due to the PSR, which allows Premier League clubs to only report losses of £105 million over three years.

However, with significant increases in annual income from £477 million to £648 million, United are looking at a more flexible summer with an estimated £40 million buffer without risking a PSR breach.

This financial leeway is timely as the club plans to offload several players, including Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, which will further improve their financial standing.

The departure of high earners such as Martial and Varane, combined with the potential sales of loanees like Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, is expected to significantly reduce wage bills and generate funds for new signings.

United’s focus will likely be on strengthening the squad with a centre-forward, a central midfielder, and a centre-back.

Moreover, the club could see further financial liberation with the potential sale of Marcus Rashford to Paris Saint Germain, following Kylian Mbappe’s expected departure.

Rashford’s sale could profoundly impact United’s finances and transfer strategy.

With the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the new sporting director and the potential addition of Jason Wilcox from Southampton, United’s recruitment drive is in full swing.

The club’s future transfers and financial strategies will be crucial as they aim to rebuild and strengthen the squad for upcoming challenges.