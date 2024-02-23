Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has named his best goal for the club

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro, has named his best goal for the Red Devils.

The Brazilian made a wonderful start to life at Old Trafford, playing a crucial role in the club’s renaissance under Erik ten Hag, as they finished third in the league, won the Carabao Cup and lost narrowly to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

However, the Brazilian has had a much worse time of it this year as he has had massive injury problems that kept him out of action for over two months.

What’s more, the birthday boy, who turns 32 year old today, has looked every bit his age this year and his latest problematic performance came against Luton Town at the weekend, where he was consistently off the pace and looked like a walking red card.

Subsequently, he had to be hooked off at half-time to avoid his side going down to ten men.

However, the Real Madrid legend has been speaking to the club’s official website about happier times, discussing his best goals for the Mancunian club.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, the Brazilian has scored an impressive 11 goals in 68 appearances for the Red Devils.

Elaborating on his desire to find the back of the net he claimed, “whenever you play and whenever you score for United, a team as great as this one, it’s very rewarding”.

Commenting on his best goal, he named his effort against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup almost a year ago to the day.

“But considering the match’s importance, the one against Newcastle is the most important. It was a difficult match. It was a final. It was a very important match for us. That one was surely the most important”.

The Brazil international also mentioned his spectacular effort against Bournemouth in May last year that ensured United put one and half feet into the Champions League for the following campaign.

“Of course, the most stunning one was against Bournemouth, an away match”.

“That was also an important goal. We won that game 1-0, which helped us finish in the top four”.

When pressed on why he has been a bigger goal threat in the Premier League than La Liga he retorted, “It’s about positioning yourself in the right place at the right time. I’ve gained more experience now, I’ve got a better feeling now, not only in knowing when to push forward into the box, but also during corners and specific plays.

“But, simply put, I’ve been scoring here more than there. I think that’s the big difference”.

The Brazil captain finally made clear that whilst he loves scoring goals, they are not his main responsibility on the pitch.

“I always try to play to my strengths, which involves offering the team balance and helping my team-mates. Scoring goals is simply a bonus to my playing style. I think everyone likes scoring goals, but my goals are scored in different ways”.

“When I help my team-mates, make steals, those are the things that make me the happiest on the pitch”.

United fans will be hoping that the Brazilian superstar can find some way to turn back the clock in the next three months to help his side push for a strong league finish and an FA Cup trophy.