Manchester United send scouts to Portugal to assess FC Porto’s Champions League stars

Manchester United are hoping for a busy summer with INEOS preparing to take charge of their first transfer window at the end of the season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are well aware of the reinforcements required on field as the lead they club into a new dawn.

As ever with United, the transfer rumour mill will go into overdrive as the window draws closer and a raft of players will be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

As reported by Sport Witness, the latest on the the list of potential targets are Porto duo, Alan Varela and Galeno.

United sent scouts to Portugal for the midweek Champions League fixture with Arsenal and would no doubt have been left impressed with the pair.

Both players completed 90 minutes with Galeno scoring the decisive goal in the final seconds of the game – a fine, curling 25 yard strike.

The winger has been in fine form for the Portuguese side this season, particularly in Europe with Wednesday’s goal his fifth in the competition.

At 26, the Brazilian is approaching his peak years and would bring some experience to a youthful frontline at United having racked up over 200 games for in Portugal, for Porto and Braga.

Fellow South American Alan Varela is the other player of interest with the busy Argentine midfielder also enjoying an excellent night against Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding since his move from Boca Juniors last summer and his tenacious style of play looks tailor made for the Premier League.

Varela would certainly give United’s midfield more of a bite and could well be seen as a long term replacement for Casemiro.

However, should United plump for one, or both, of the Porto men, they are likely to face stiff competition for their respective signatures.

Premier League rivals Aston Villa and West Ham United also sent scouts to watch Porto’s impressive victory and no doubt would have been impressed by the pair.

United will de desperate for a strong end to the season as they attempt to finish in the Champions League qualification places which will help aid their transfer strategy in the summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in 2024 and hope to carry that good form into Saturday’s clash with Fulham at Old Trafford.