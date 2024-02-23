Manchester United unlikely to recall Joe Hugill early from loan spell at Burton Albion



It was a good few weeks for Manchester United but the club looks to be plunging right back into another injury crisis now.

After Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, Rasmus Hojlund has joined the injury list with a muscular problem set to keep him out for 2-3 weeks.

In the absence of another natural striker in the squad, thoughts could potentially turn to United calling a loaned striker back from their spell.

However, that player is unlikely to be Joe Hugill due to the complications involved in any potential move.

Hugill is currently on loan at League One side Burton Albion where he has scored one goal in four appearances.

His recall is highly unlikely as, under the terms of an agreement, both United and Albion would have to agree to terminate his loan early.

Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, they will need EFL’s permission to sanction any move as Hugill will be moving outside the transfer window.

The legalities involved in such a move are most likely to deter either party from moving forward in this direction, especially considering Hugill’s status right now.

Despite signing a new contract before leaving and generally impressing coaches at Carrington, Hugill has yet to truly explode in senior professional football.

His loan at Albion started with a bang too but has petered out since and like Charlie McNeil, he has struggled to score consistently at any level.

To go through all the legalities and formalise a return, only for the player to be sidelined in 2-3 weeks upon Hojlund’s return would be bad for his development.

Combine that with Hugill clearly not looking ready to lead the line at Old Trafford, it is a sound move by all parties to not consider recalling the player.

