Mason Greenwood would reject Barcelona and “would be on the quickest flight home” were Manchester United to offer him a lifeline at the club

Mason Greenwood would reject Barcelona’s advances if Manchester United opened the door for a return to Old Trafford.

The Englishman has been on loan at Getafe since news of his possible return to United in August 2023 was met with widespread condemnation.

The 22 year old forward has taken to life in Spain like a duck to water and he has played a crucial role in Getafe’s rise up the table.

The United academy product’s form has not gone unnoticed in Spain and he has been heavily linked to the Spanish giants of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

However, The Sun reports that Greenwood would reject any such moves should the door be left ajar for a return to Old Trafford.

A source close to the paper claimed, “Mason respected the decision Manchester United made to send him to Spain, but he always wanted to return to the team after the police investigation involving him came to an end”.

“He believes he has a debt to repay the fans and the manager and would love a second chance”.

Elaborating on Barcelona’s reported interest in the striker the source stated, “to him, Manchester United is the biggest and best club in the world and if a chance emerged for him to go back he would”.

“Barcelona are among a number of clubs interested in signing him. But if United threw him a lifeline to resurrect his career at Old Trafford, he’d be on the quickest flight home”.

It was thought that United would look to cut their losses with the Englishman as it was reported that the Red Devils would be willing to part way with the attacker for €40m this summer window.

However comments from new co-owner this week, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, suggest that no decision has currently been made on the future of the academy product.

The billionaire stated, “we will make a decision. I don’t know if he (Greenwood) could still have a future. He (Greenwood) is a Manchester United footballer and we are in charge of football. So the answer is it’s quite clear we have to make a decision”.

What is clear is that whatever decision United and INEOS take, it will be a controversial one. In addition, there is no doubt that the Mason Greenwood story will be one of the biggest in the summer.