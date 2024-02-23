Rasmus Hojlund injured, will be out for two to three weeks



Rasmus Hojlund is injured and will miss the next two to three weeks of Manchester United’s season.

#MUFC: “Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury, which is expected to keep him out for 2-3 weeks.” More @TheAthleticFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 23, 2024

The club announced the bad news ahead of Erik ten Hag’s press conference, which is expected to follow in the next hour.

In a season already seeing unprecedented injury problems, this hammer blow will leave Erik ten Hag with no senior striker in his squad.

Apparently Hojlund pulled a muscle in training.

He will miss tomorrow’s home game against Fulham and Wednesday’s FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest.

Then comes the Manchester derby next Sunday and a home tie against Everton the following weekend.

The final match Hojlund could miss is another home tie against Sheffield United on March 16th, before the international break.

The news will be heartbreaking for the young Dane, who has scored seven goals in his last six games and has been unstoppable for United as they have put together an unbeaten run in 2024.

The only other striker in the senior squad, Anthony Martial, is about three weeks into his own 10-week layoff.

Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have already been ruled out for several weeks and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell malacia and Mason Mount all still unavailable, Ten Hag will once again be struggling to field a matchday squad of 20 fit senior players for the crucial upcoming weeks.

As new part-owners INEOS take over football operations at Old Trafford, one of their first jobs will surely have to be an inquest into what on earth is happening in the fitness and medical departments. What started off as appearing to be a hangover from too many matches played last season now appears to be something more ingrained as the injuries continue to come thick and fast.