Real Madrid open to Federico Valverde sale, Man United and Chelsea on red alert



Manchester United’s midfield has struggled to adjust to manager Erik ten Hag’s tactical demands this season.

The Dutchman is convinced that a high-transition style of play suits the Red Devils but both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who were the boss’ go-to pair last term, have lost a yard of pace.

The Brazilian has struggled to track back and is often seen indulging in last-ditch tackles which usually garner him a yellow card every game.

The Dane remains the club’s best passer but he struggles to perform at the pace of the Premier League and last appeared in the game against Tottenham Hotspur more than a month back.

United’s midfield issues

The former Real Madrid superstar has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia while the same destination or Galatasaray could be the exit options for the former Spurs star.

INEOS must find a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo, someone who has the engine and physicality as well as technical skills to flourish in England.

As per TeamTalk, Real Madrid could be open to selling their talisman Federico Valverde now that Kylian Mbappe looks to be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Madrid giants need to make space on their wage bill for the French World Cup winner and a number of players could be sold with the Uruguayan’s name figuring prominently.

Chelsea are also said to be admirers and it will be interesting to see if INEOS trumps Todd Boehly, who is known for splashing the cash.

“Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are under threat, despite the three stars all being brilliant in their own right.

“Should Perez decide to offload Valverde, then this will set up a huge transfer battle between Man Utd and Chelsea.

Valverde race

“Man Utd have been backed to sign the all-action midfielder on several occasions in the past, only for him to pledge his future to Madrid. But Perez putting Valverde on the transfer market would allow the Red Devils to finally complete his signing in a massive deal.

“Chelsea will push hard to prevent the 25-year-old from joining Man Utd, though. In December it emerged that Chelsea have even held initial talks with Valverde’s camp over a possible switch to Stamford Bridge.”

The 25-year-old has not had the same impact as last season, scoring once and assisting five times in 36 games across all competitions.

Last term, the Uruguay international had notched 12 goals and seven assists and this could potentially signal the end of his Madrid stay.

Valverde can play all across the middle and even do a job out wide and is valued at €100 million according to Transfermarkt. It will be an extremely complicated deal if at all the report is true.