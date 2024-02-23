Real Madrid rule themselves out of race for Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite

Real Madrid have ruled themselves out of any deal for Manchester United target, Jarrad Branthwaite, due to the €85 million price tag.

It was reported that Los Blancos had been interested in securing the services of the 21 year old this summer to bolster their defence, but seemingly not at the price Everton will demand.

The centre back has been in great form this season, playing 26 times for the Goodison Park club this campaign and playing an instrumental role in the side’s strong defensive displays, where they have only conceded 33 goals in 25 Premier League matches.

His great form has naturally attracted the interests of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Manchester United are reported to be big admirers of the player and he is reported to be the Red Devil’s number one choice to strengthen the defence in the summer.

However, clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with serious interest in luring the Carlisle-born man to North London.

However, news from Spain, suggests that life may have become that much easier for teams who want to sign the talented defender in this upcoming window.

DefensaCentral reports that Real believe Everton’s €85 million price tag is “crazy” and “the president of Real Madrid rejects this signing forever” due to the gigantic asking price.

According to numerous outlets, the current La Liga leaders have already agreed a deal with Kylian Mbappe and will have to shell out huge wages and an eye-watering signing on fee of €150m.

Under such circumstances, it is little wonder that the Spanish giants would be unwilling to pay such a large amount for the 21 year old English defender.

The Spanish outlet elaborates further on Madrid’s stance by claiming he is certainly a name that has been discussed to fill the holes in the Spanish capital’s side but “the Brit will not end up in Chamartín due to the high cost of signing him. He is very popular in the capital, but the merengue entity cannot reach those figures”.

In fact, the website claims that Madrid will not go any higher than €60m to sign another United defensive target, Leny Yoro, due to their financial restrictions in the summer.

The pull of Real Madrid is undeniable, so with them seemingly out of the equation, United will feel even more bullish about their chances of convincing the starlet to travel the short distance between Goodison Park and Old Trafford just like a certain Wayne Rooney did before him.