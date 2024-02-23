“They’re always there”: Diogo Dalot praises “magical” Man United fans for their unwavering support



Diogo Dalot has praised the loyal and ever-present Manchester United fans for their unwavering support, even during periods in which the team has not been doing well.

United have often been hailed for their terrific home support but the club also arguably has the best away fans in the country.

Especially this season in which the players have massively underperformed and been inconsistent, the United faithful have been steadfast and thrown their weight behind Erik ten Hag and his men.

Dalot has been one of the few stars who have done well this term. The Portuguese has demonstrated incredibly positive strides and is now almost certainly the club’s undisputed right-back.

Even more significant is that while most of his defensive partners have been ruled out at various points of the campaign due to injuries, Dalot has always remained fit and available to Ten Hag for selection.

This has endeared him to the fans even more.

Dalot spoke to Goal and said about the United supporters, “I’ve been in a lot of stadiums and I don’t remember seeing away fans like Man United fans.”

“Away from home, wherever we go, they are always there, they make their presence felt, so it’s always special when we play away from home, because we feel they’re always with us no matter what.”

“It’s difficult sometimes when results are not there. They can feel frustrated, but they always believe every weekend they will see something special.”

The full-back added, “That’s the beautiful part of this club, every game you think something special is going to happen. That’s the magic Man United has.”

United return to Premier League action this weekend as they host Marco Silva’s Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly be keen to build on their current momentum and make it five straight top-flight wins.

