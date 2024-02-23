Tyrell Malacia could return to training next week



Just when the injury storm surrounding Manchester United seemed to have passed, it has returned with a vengeance ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

United are desperately chasing a top four finish after a difficult start to the current campaign and are unbeaten in the New Year.

But Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw’s long-term injury are a huge blow to Erik ten Hag’s plans and now Rasmus Hojlund has also joined the duo on the sidelines.

The manager has a major problem at the back as he has no recognised left-back at his disposal currently.

LB woes

Diogo Dalot can play there but with Aaron Wan-Bissaka out injured, Victor Lindelof has been forced to occupy that position and the Swede has been nothing short of a disaster.

Sofyan Amrabat has also struggled there and there are calls for the Dutchman to call up academy prodigy Harry Amass considering his form for the U18s.

As per Steven Railston of The Manchester Evening News, Tyrell Malacia, who has been absent for the whole campaign thus far, is nearing a return.

It’s been suggested to me that Tyrell Malacia will return to training on grass next week, which implies he’s still a few weeks away from being available. Feels like we’ve heard that a few times and Erik ten Hag will give an update at his press conference later #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) February 23, 2024

The Netherlands international’s absence has been mysterious with the club refusing to divulge details about his injury issue and why he suffered a recurrence of the same problem.

The left-back, who was Ten Hag’s first signing after coming on board, is nearing a return to training and it could be a few weeks before we see him out on the pitch.

Malacia update

It will be intriguing to know what exactly happened with the player and why he has been on the sidelines for such a long time.

The club must be more open with injury reports or else rumours start swirling with The Peoples Person recently relaying a report that the defender could be on his way out next summer.