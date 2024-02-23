Williams-Brice Stadium to host marquee Manchester United vs Liverpool clash in August



Manchester United are returning to the USA for their pre-season for the second year in a row and the fixture list is beginning to take shape.

Just weeks after their headline fixture in the States, vs Liverpool, was confirmed, the venue for the same has now been decided.

The Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina will host the marquee fixture between the two historic rivals on August 3.

The stadium befits the game, with its capacity of 77,559 exceeding the capacity of both Old Trafford and Anfield.

United’s fixtures in the USA usually sell like hotcakes as the American fan only gets the chance to see the team live once every year, which is in pre-season.

The pre-sale for this fixture will start on February 26 at 9 AM Eastern Time and general tickets will go on sale at 9 AM Eastern Time on February 27.

Besides Liverpool, United are also confirmed to face Arsenal in the USA and some European teams would undoubtedly be on the agenda too.

Last year, they faced Real Madrid in a marquee clash and their games against Los Blancos have regularly been record-setting in terms of attendance.

United’s pre-season this year will be an extra attractive proposition, as this would be the first time they begin a season under new ownership, at least from a sporting sense.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already been making moves off the pitch and one can presume that by the time August 3 rolls around, United could look a lot different on the pitch too.

Combine that with Liverpool also having a new manager by then, and it has all the makings of a game that could be the appetiser to a new era kicking off at both clubs.

However, before that Erik ten Hag has a job on his hands to get United to finish strong this season amid an injury crisis that threatens their late run to a potential Champions League place for next season.

