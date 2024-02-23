Women’s Super League broadcast deal edges closer under NewCo

The independent club-led body known as NewCo, who have taken over the Women’s Super League and Championship from the FA, are said to be close to reaching a broadcast deal for next season’s fixtures.

It is thought that every WSL game could be broadcast live on UK television.

BBC and Sky Sports, who currently hold the rights, are thought to be interested in securing the same rights to next season’s games.

TNT Sports (formerly BT) and DAZN, who currently hold the rights to the Women’s Champions League, are also interested.

NewCo is keen to explore suggestions put forward in Karen Carney’s fan-led review and one such suggestion would be to allow women’s matches to be broadcast during the Saturday ‘blackout’ slot at 15:00 UK time, when games are currently prevented from being shown on live television in the UK.

When speaking to the BBC’s Emma Sanders at the start of this year, NewCo’s chief executive, Nikki Doucet said: “When we think about the broadcast [deal], for the fans, we have to make it as easy as possible to watch the league.”

There are a number of issues NewCo are keen to address but they won’t become independent of the FA until the Summer, limiting what they can achieve in the meantime.

Doucet dismissed talk of the WSL becoming a closed league, meaning there will still be twelve teams in the first and second flight next season.

The structure of the new board is also still to be decided, as well as the potential addition of video assistant referees (VAR) and full-time referees.

The structure of the League Cup is also high up on NewCo’s agenda but it will more than likely continue as is next season.

Doucet is the former director of Nike and is said to have played basketball to a “relatively high level” at university.

This latest progress is promising for the visibility of women’s football in the UK but it remains to be seen what impact it will have on attendances. Certainly, for United fans across the country – and, potentially, around the world – it would be a fantastic development and allow them to follow the women’s team in a way they had simply not been able to before.