14 Manchester United women players called up for international duty



There are 14 Manchester United women players in action for their countries this weekend.

12 senior players have been called up alongside Olivia Francis and Mayzee Davies from the academy, who have been picked to represent Wales.

Five United stars are out in Spain with England’s Lionesses who take on Austria tonight before facing Italy.

Grace Clinton, who is currently thriving on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is in the side alongside England regulars Ella Toone and Mary Earps.

Also in the side are two United defenders, Maya Le Tissier and Millie Turner, the latter of which is still waiting to get her first cap for England.

Geyse is in Brazil’s squad for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and is expected to miss some games for United depending on how far Brazil get in the competition.

Lisa Naalsund has been chosen for Norway after excelling at United recently.

They take on Croatia in a double header in the Nations League.

After returning to action briefly in United’s FA Cup tie with Southampton, Aoife Mannion returns to the Republic of Ireland squad.

Lucia Garcia returns to action for Spain as they take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Nations League.

A place in the Olympics is also up for grabs for Garcia’s side should they win the tournament.

Safia Middleton-Patel, who has been on loan at Watford since January, is joined by Hayley Ladd and Gemma Evans in the Welsh squad as they take on the Republic of Ireland.

United return to action on March 3rd when they face West Ham away in the Super League.

