Al Nassr, Al Ittihad to fight over Raphael Varane



Judging by how the season has gone so far, INEOS are planning a major squad overhaul in a bid to take Manchester United back to the top of English football.

Apart from several behind-the-scene changes with regards to the club’s structure, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also planning on a clearout to ease FFP concerns, reduce a bloated wage bill and help with incomings.

The defence has looked shaky all throughout the campaign and Raphael Varane, whose current deal ends in June, could be on his way out.

The Frenchman was said to be unhappy with the club’s decision not to trigger a one-year contract extension and the British petrochemical giants are not too impressed with the wages the player commands.

Varane uncertainty

The club are still open to a contract extension on much reduced terms but the World Cup winner might not agree to take a substantial pay cut now that Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in his services.

Al Nassr were prepared to pay an obscene amount to get their hands on the former Real Madrid superstar and it seems Al Ittihad are prepared to join the race.

Ben Jacobs, writing for 90min, claimed that both outfits are preparing a three-year contract with centralised dealmakers likely to determine where the United man finally lands up.

Al Shabab were also interested but since they do not come under the PIF umbrella, there is very little chance of them winning the race.

“Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is a top Saudi transfer target this summer with both Al Ittihad and Al Nassr currently working on offers, 90min understands.

Saudi fight

“Al Ittihad’s interest is the most advanced and they are preparing a package worth close to €30m-per-season, with other earning opportunities on top. They have already made verbal contact with Varane’s camp to outline the terms.

“Al Shabab have also discussed Varane internally, but it will be difficult for a non-PIF controlled club to enter the race. PIF have controlling stakes in Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Hilal.

“Both Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are hoping to secure Varane on a three-year contract should they proceed with attempts to sign him.”

Current football director John Murtough had informed Al Ittihad that the defender was not close to agreeing a new deal so a move is realistically on the cards.

Everything will depend on Varane himself, whether he wants to take a pay cut and continue his Manchester adventure or he plumps for the money and heads off to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and enjoy his final years in the game.