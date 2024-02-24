Confirmed Man United XI vs Fulham: Omari Forson starts, Victor Lindelof comes in for Luke Shaw



Erik ten Hag has chosen Victor Lindelof to play in place of Luke Shaw against Fulham this afternoon.

Shaw’s comeback after a long injury layoff did not last long and he is now likely to miss most of this season.

With Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also all injured, Ten Hag is back to bare bones defensively.

Diogo Dalot will probably play at right back, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire at centre back and Lindelof on the left, although the Swede and Dalot could be reversed.

Andre Onana will be in goal.

In midfield, it is another start for the prodigiously talented Kobbie Mainoo. He partners Casemiro in holding midfield.

Bruno Fernandes will be in the number 10 role.

Mason Mount is still not fit enough for a recall although he is back training on the grass. Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat are on the subs bench.

Up front, Rasmus Hojlund picked up an injury in training this week that will keep him out for two to three weeks.

This means the front three will be made up entirely of academy graduates. He is replaced by 19-year-old Omari Forson, who is preferred over Antony and Amad. It is a tremendous act of faith by Ten Hag to start the youngster, who only has four previous minutes of Premier League football under his belt.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will probably continue on the wings although it is possible Rashford plays up front, Garnacho left and Forson right.

Anthony Martial remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Joining McTominay, Eriksen, Amrabat, Amad and Antony on the subs bench are Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala and there is a surprise call-up in 20 year old defensive midfielder, Toby Collyer.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3pm.