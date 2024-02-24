Diogo Dalot reserves special praise for Nemanja Vidic



Diogo Dalot has described Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic as a “top player” who surpasses all of his rivals.

Speaking to Goal.com, the Portuguese fullback was asked to “stay quiet until you hear a better player than Nemanja Vidic.”

The interviewer then listed off a number of names, including Jamie Carragher, Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk, Vincent Kompany and John Terry.

Dalot remained silent throughout the entire video.

Diogo Dalot was told to stay quiet until he heard a better player than Nemanja Vidić. Bro didn’t speak a word all the way… 😎

pic.twitter.com/kkZNP0O3zK — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 24, 2024

It speaks to the 24-year-old’s admiration for Vidic that he places him ahead of each of these names, given the quality of each player, as well as Carragher.

Only four defenders have won the Premier League Player of the Season award since its inception – Van Dijk, Kompany, Ruben Dias and, of course, Vidic. The Serbian is the only defender in the league’s history to win the award twice, however.

Vidic achieved this remarkable feat in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons, helping United to the title in both years. To be recognised by his fellow professionals as the best player in their league is a testament to the quality the centre-back displayed at the heart of United’s defence.

Signed in January 2006, Vidic quickly established himself as a key member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s defensive unit, alongside Rio Ferdinand. The centre-back pairing formed a cornerstone of one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

During the defender’s time at Old Trafford, United won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, five Community Shields, one Club World Cup and one Champions League. A remarkable haul over just an eight year period.

Only the FA Cup proved beyond the Serbian’s reach, mainly due to a dreadful decision against Portsmouth in 2008, which still haunts members of that United squad to this day.

Vidic was even appointed club captain in 2010 – a moment he describes as a “huge honour” in his career.

Dalot’s assessment is, therefore, an accurate one; and he will be hoping to try and replicate some level of the success Vidic enjoyed in his own time at Old Trafford.

